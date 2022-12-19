CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $64.02 million and $5.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00220106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08194707 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,817,513.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

