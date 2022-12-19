Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Celanese by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Celanese by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Celanese by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.36. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,279. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

