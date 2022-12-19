Celo (CELO) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Celo has a market cap of $244.90 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

