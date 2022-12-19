Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,597,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 619,750 shares of company stock valued at $481,658. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. State Street Corp raised its position in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.62. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.50. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

