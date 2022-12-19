Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

