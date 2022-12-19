CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 194 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $260.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.86. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

