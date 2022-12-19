CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 110 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

MA stock opened at $343.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

