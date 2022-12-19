CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $265.87 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

