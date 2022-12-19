CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.44 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

EMR opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

