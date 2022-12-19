CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

AON Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $298.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

