CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 43.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 192.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

