CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 105 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $158.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. Sempra has a twelve month low of $124.44 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

