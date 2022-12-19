CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 280 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cummins Stock Performance
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
