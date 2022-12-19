CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 80 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

