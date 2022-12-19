CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $142.47 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.69.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

