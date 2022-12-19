Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

