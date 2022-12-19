Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

