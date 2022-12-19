Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

