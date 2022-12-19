Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

