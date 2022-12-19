Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

