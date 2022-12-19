Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

