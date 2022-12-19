Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.159 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

