Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

