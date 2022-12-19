Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.