Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

