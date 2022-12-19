Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) CEO Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CEO Shane J. Schaffer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cingulate Price Performance

NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Cingulate Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.14.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cingulate Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CING shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.