CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.94. CI&T shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CI&T Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CI&T by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

