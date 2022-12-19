Citigroup Lowers Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $92.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $85.25 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

