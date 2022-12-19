Citigroup Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $41.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 235.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

