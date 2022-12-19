Citigroup Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $164.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.56.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.