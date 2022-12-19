CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

CMS opened at $61.91 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.