Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 4.4 %

CGNT stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

