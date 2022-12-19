Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $40.42 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $40.42 million and $6.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.24 or 0.01475120 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008995 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020176 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032307 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.01676447 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

