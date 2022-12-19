Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.51 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $728.82 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,135.95 or 0.06918291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

