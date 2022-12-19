Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $748.14 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $748.14 million and $8.02 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,166.07 or 0.06974716 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

