Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.76. 4,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

