Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

