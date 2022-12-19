Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
CVGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
