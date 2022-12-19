Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 15,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 990,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $856.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.9% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,072,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 214,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

