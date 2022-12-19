CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 108,961 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $525,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 3.6 %

CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,475. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.