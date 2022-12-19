Compound Price Tops $33.52 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.52 or 0.00201393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $243.56 million and $14.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00114861 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036751 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.77039427 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $10,941,872.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

