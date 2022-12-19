ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $135,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,716. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

