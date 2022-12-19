Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 7,954 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.31. 122,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.