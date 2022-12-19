Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:EZU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,213 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

