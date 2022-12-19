Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP Sells $305,360.00 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 256,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

