Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0589 on Top Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $136,273.67 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

