Contrasting The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernix Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernix Group has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.59 $77.42 million $0.48 22.50 Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pernix Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The GEO Group and Pernix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pernix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The GEO Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Pernix Group.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Pernix Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc. provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients. It also provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for turn-key power generation technologies, including gas turbine, biomass, hydroelectric, and solar. The company was formerly known as Telesource International, Inc. and changed its name to Pernix Group, Inc. Pernix Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois.

