Cooper Financial Group Buys 742 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises about 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

