Cooper Financial Group Has $712,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,737. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

