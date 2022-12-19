Cooper Financial Group Has $805,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,459. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

