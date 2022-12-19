Cooper Financial Group Invests $2 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,769,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.34. 21,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,276. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

