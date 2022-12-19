Cooper Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,218. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day moving average is $502.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

